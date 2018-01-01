The Capes and Crowns Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides professional photography services at no-cost to children and their families battling serious illnesses or dealing with a painful time in their life.
Our mission is to bring joy and light into the darkness that can shadow over a child’s life. Regardless of what a child’s battles may be, we celebrate their strength as they are real superheroes.
Thank you!
A huge thank you to these local businesses for supporting and sponsoring our mission!
featured video
We had the honor of working with Brandon Routh (Superman, Superman Returns and Ray Palmer/Atom from CW's Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow) for a special meet and greet for a very deserving superman-loving family. Check out our video! There wasn't a dry eye in the room!