The Capes and Crowns Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides professional photography services at no-cost to children and their families  battling serious illnesses or dealing with a painful time in their life.

Our mission is to bring joy and light into the darkness that can shadow over a child’s life. Regardless of what a child’s battles may be, we celebrate their strength as they are real superheroes. 

Thank you!

A huge thank you to these local businesses for supporting and sponsoring our mission!

featured video

We had the honor of working with Brandon Routh (Superman, Superman Returns and Ray Palmer/Atom from CW's Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow) for a special meet and greet for a very deserving superman-loving family. Check out our video! There wasn't a dry eye in the room! 

What Our Clients Are Saying

"How do I put into words what Capes and Crowns means to my family? In August they did a photo shoot for my Stepdaughter. She was going through a really hard time adjusting to a recent custody change and with her ADHD and Anxiety she was having a hard time expressing her feelings. Kylie took a small idea and ran with it, bringing Audri's Aurora and Belle dreams to life. She was so patient and made everything feel effortless. Thank you Capes and Crowns for being the calm in a storm our little girl was caught up in, for an entire day she forgot about the turmoil she was caught up in. She still talks about it to this day that "it was the greatest day day of my life! I really looked just like the princesses!". You made her dreams come true that day and really helped us all come together in a time that we really needed it! I can never thank you enough." 

